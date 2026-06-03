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Operation Sheruwali enters 12th day, terrorists remain hidden

Wed, 03 June 2026
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A joint anti-terror operation by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) entered its twelfth day on Wednesday in the dense forest areas of Gambhir Mughlan and Dorimal in the Manjakote sector of Rajouri district.

The security forces are continuing efforts to track down suspected terrorists believed to be hiding in the region.

The security forces were seen checking the ID cards of travellers and locals, conducting intensive search operations in the region.

The operation, codenamed Operation Sheruwali, is being carried out jointly by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the CRPF. It was launched following specific intelligence inputs indicating the presence of suspected terrorists in the region.

The move is aimed at ensuring that suspected militants remain trapped within the designated area while search teams continue their operations.

The challenging terrain and thick forest cover have added to the complexity of the mission, requiring forces to proceed cautiously while maintaining constant surveillance. Security agencies are using all available resources to track the movement of the suspected terrorists and eliminate any threat posed by their presence in the region.

The entire area remains under heightened security, with access to certain locations being closely monitored. Officials said search operations would continue until the area is fully sanitised and all security concerns are addressed. -- ANI

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