Malviya Nagar blaze reveals recurring pattern of safety lapses

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More than two decades later, in December 2019, a fire ripped through an illegal manufacturing unit in the congested Anaj Mandi area, killing 43 workers who were asleep inside the building.





The structure lacked proper fire clearances and emergency exits, while narrow lanes delayed rescue operations.





Many suffocated to death after getting trapped inside the smoke-filled premises.

Before the Anaj Mandi tragedy, 14 people died in a tent fire during a religious congregation in Nand Nagri in 2011.





Seventeen people lost their lives in a blaze at an illegal firecracker and packaging unit in Bawana in January 2018.





A year later, 17 guests lost their lives in a fire at a hotel in Karol Bagh, where investigators found violations linked to an illegally constructed kitchen.

The Mundka commercial building fire in May 2022, which claimed 27 lives, once again pointed out to lapses in fire safety compliance.





Two years later, a massive blaze at a baby care hospital in Vivek Vihar killed seven newborns after oxygen cylinders exploded and flames spread rapidly through the facility.





Twelve infants were rescued from the facility and shifted to nearby hospitals.

From 59 innocent lives lost in 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire, 43 in 2019 Anaj Mandi blaze and 27 in 2022 Mundka tragedy, Delhi's history of devastating infernos is marked by a recurring pattern -- negligence, safety violations and missed warnings.The Malviya Nagar hotel blaze that killed 21 people on Wednesday has now added to this tragic past.As Delhi continues to witness deadly blazes, the pattern of tragedies that leave several families grieving for years has remained strikingly similar -- people trapped inside buildings, narrow access routes hampering rescue efforts, and allegations of inadequate safety measures.The deadliest reminder remains the 1997 Uphaar Cinema fire in Green Park, where a blaze triggered by a transformer malfunction during the screening of the filmkilled 59 people and injured more than 100. Investigations later found serious safety lapses, including blocked exits.Despite repeated inquiries, compensation announcements and promises of stricter enforcement after every major disaster, fire safety experts and civic activists have often pointed to weak implementation of building norms, illegal commercial activities in residential areas and inadequate periodic inspections.According to Delhi Fire Service data, the city recorded 1,396 fire-related calls in January 2026, during which six people lost their lives in fire incidents.In February, 1,096 fire calls were reported and six deaths were recorded. March saw 1,538 fire-related calls and 15 fatalities, the highest monthly death toll during the period.In April, the fire service attended 2,663 calls, while five people died in fire incidents. The number of fire-related calls rose further to 3,410 in May, when 12 people lost their lives.Overall, Delhi recorded 10,103 fire-related calls and 44 fire-related deaths between January and May 2026.As the Malviya Nagar hotel fire now joins the long list of Delhi's worst fire disasters, the question remains the same, whether the rapidly growing city has learnt any lessons from the incidents that have killed hundreds over the years. --