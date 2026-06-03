Kuwait suspends all flights after Iran drone strike

11:58

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Kuwait announced on Wednesday that it had suspended commercial flight operations after an Iranian drone strike targeted the country's main airport, injuring several people.



Defence Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi said that "a number of hostile drones" struck the passenger terminal at Kuwait International Airport, causing extensive damage to the facility and leaving several individuals wounded.



The attack followed an escalation in tensions between Iran and the United States, which exchanged missile strikes late Tuesday. The US military said it had carried out attacks on an Iranian military installation in response to Iranian missile launches targeting Kuwait and Bahrain. -- Agencies