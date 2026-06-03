Hotel fire: AIIMS receives 13 patients, Safdarjung 2

23:21

The fire at the Flourish Stay B&B in the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar started around 8.30 am and quickly spread through the five-floor narrow building that had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, officials said.





Combined, these factors turned the building into a virtual death trap.

At least 58 people were rescued and rushed to hospitals, where 21 were declared brought dead.





Of these 10 were Indians, officials said.

The remaining 10 patients were Delhi Police personnel who got injured while rescuing those trapped inside the burning building.





All of them are stable, under observation and are likely to be discharged soon, Dr Dada said.

Of the 58 people rushed to hospitals after the devastating hotel fire in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, the AIIMS Trauma Centre received 13 patients, while three others with severe burn and smoke inhalation injuries were declared 'brought dead' at its Burns and Plastic Surgery block.The adjacent Safdarjung hospital received two patients, one of whom is critical and is on a ventilator.A massive blaze tore through a hotel operating without a fire NOC in a congested bylane in Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people, including 11 foreigners whose relatives were being treated in hospitals nearby.As the flames raged, catching everybody unawares, some in their sleep, rescue workers and locals rushed to pull out those trapped inside.The death toll -- among the worst in the city in recent years -- could rise further as several of the injured were in critical condition, officials said.Dr Rima Dada, media cell in-charge at AIIMS Delhi, said, "Bodies of two women and one man, all aged around 40 years, were received at our Burns and Plastic Surgery Block. All three had sustained extensive flame burns ranging from 70 to 85 per cent, along with inhalation injuries. They were declared brought dead."Their identities are yet to be ascertained, she said.Separately, 13 injured persons were brought to the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre of AIIMS."Of them, three had sustained injuries from a fall. Two of these patients later left the hospital against medical advice and were stable at the time of discharge," Dr Dada said.The third patient, a woman who suffered a head injury, has undergone surgery but remains in a critical condition, she said.Two persons were rushed to Safdarjung Hospital."A male young adult, possibly a foreign national, who suffered 35 per cent burns with inhalation and head injuries is currently on a ventilator," said Dr Sujata Sarabhai, head of the Burns Plastic and Maxillofacial Surgery Department of Safdarjung hospital.The identity of the patient is yet to be verified.Another woman suffering from breathing problems was brought to the Emergency department. The latest update of the patient's condition is still not known, said a Safdarjung hospital official. --