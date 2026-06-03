Hoping for Quad leaders meeting this year: Rubio

23:48

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday said efforts are on to have a Quad leaders meeting this year on the sidelines of another global gathering in the region.



Rubio made these remarks while responding to a question from Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera during a meeting of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee.



"We expect the leaders (meeting)...hoping to be able to do one this year, maybe on the sidelines of another global gathering in the region, but nonetheless a meeting," Rubio said.



"Not a standalone, but as part of, you know, when they're all going to be at the same time, and it'd be easier. We're working on getting that scheduled," the US Secretary of State said.



In November, the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting will be held in China's Shenzhen. It will be accompanied by the APEC CEO Summit and the joint ministerial meeting of foreign and trade ministers.



Rubio was in India recently to attend the Quad foreign ministers' meeting.



The Quad announced energy security and critical minerals frameworks to mitigate supply chain disruptions and unveiled major measures to upgrade maritime surveillance and port infrastructure across the Indo-Pacific.



The Quad meeting came amid rising global concerns over China's increasing military muscle-flexing in the Indo-Pacific.



The Quad, comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan, has emerged as a key grouping largely focusing on peace, security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.



India hosted the meeting in its capacity as the current chair of the coalition.



In the last Quad summit held in Wilmington, United States, in 2024, top leaders of the grouping unveiled major steps to expand maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.



The last Quad foreign ministers' meeting had taken place in Washington DC in July last. -- PTI