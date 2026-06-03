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FWICE withdraws non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh

Wed, 03 June 2026
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The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has withdrawn its non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh after the actor's abrupt exit from Don 3. Following it, several celebs and film bodies opposed FWICE's decision, leading to an intense debate across the industry and the internet.

The FWICE have now announced that they have "withdrawn" their decision after the "intervention" of the lndian Motion Picture Producers'Association (IMPPA). The film body has called for a "constructive and amicable resolution" in the ongoing issues between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment over Don 3.

"Over the course of subsequent discussions and deliberations, and after taking into consideration the intervention and appeal made by lndian Motion Picture Producers'Association (IMPPA) (respected producer body), it was collectively felt that the matter should now move towards a constructive and amicable resolution in the larger interest of maintaining harmony and unity within the entertainment industry," read the press statement of FWICE.

It continued, "lt has always been our endeavour that differences or disputes within the fraternity are resolved through dialogue, mutual understanding, and responsible cooperation rather than prolonged discord. ln continuation of the same spirit of responsibility towards the industry and its members, we hereby announce the withdrawal of the Non-Cooperation Directive (NCD) issued against Mr. Ranveer Singh with immediate effect. This decision has been taken after careful thought, introspection, and constructive discussions, keeping in mind the collective sentiments and larger welfare of the film fraternity. The entertainment industry has always thrived on mutual respect, collaboration, and solidarity amongst its stakeholders, and it is important that all efforts ultimately contribute towards maintaining these core values."

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