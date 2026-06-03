'Forgive us Yogi ji': History sheeters seek UP CM's pardon

21:42

A former accused told PTI Videos that he had taken a pledge not to commit any crime again and hoped that the law would support him.





"I have realised that if we do wrong, we will also face consequences," he said.

With hands raised to take a pledge and posters seeking forgiveness from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, nearly 150 people with criminal records in Ghaziabad on Tuesday vowed to leave behind a life of crime under a police rehabilitation initiative.As part of a rehabilitation programme on Tuesday, young and middle-aged men raised their hands and vowed, "We take an oath that we will never commit any crime in future or indulge in any wrong activity."Several participants carried posters addressed to Chief Minister Adityanath, assuring him they would not return to illegal activities and seeking forgiveness."Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, we will not commit crimes in future. Please forgive us," read many of the placards.Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Dhaval Jaiswal said the exercise was part of a verification drive being conducted across Ghaziabad under 'Operation Clean Sweep'."All persons who are criminals, have previous complaints against them or have a history of such activities are being verified. Their residence, movements and present activities are being recorded," he said.Jaiswal said such persons were also being warned against involvement in any criminal activity, failing which strict action would be taken.He said the database of such individuals was also being added to the police system to help monitor their future activities."Verification plays an important role in reducing crime. If any crime takes place, it helps in quickly identifying those involved," he added.Ghaziabad recently hogged spotlight following the murder of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan in Khoda colony by Asad, who lived in his neighbourhood, and his associates on the day of Bakrid on May 28.The teenager's family alleged that he was lured out of his home on the pretext of celebrating Bakrid and was stabbed as part of a conspiracy. He succumbed to his injuries the following day.The next night, the prime accused, Asad, was killed in a police encounter, while his father Nawab and associates Arif and Farhan were arrested in connection with the case.Referring to the incident while addressing a public gathering in Bijnor on Monday, Adityanath said that 'stabbing someone under the guise of friendship is completely unacceptable'."Those who fail to guide and discipline theirchildren are making a serious mistake," he warned. --