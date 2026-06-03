Foreigners killed Delhi fire: MEA in touch with embassies

20:43

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday expressed his deepest condolences at the loss of lives, including of foreign nationals, in a fire incident in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar.





In a post on X, he also said the Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with embassies and is extending all necessary assistance.





The massive fire broke out in a hotel in Hauz Rani in Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday morning, killing at least 21 people, including foreigners whose ailing relatives were being treated in hospitals nearby.





The blaze at the Flourish Stay B&B started around 8.30 am and quickly spread, catching everybody unawares. Rescue workers, including many locals, rushed to the spot to pull out those trapped inside the five-floor narrow building.





"Express my deepest condolences at the loss of lives, including of foreign nationals, in the tragic fire incident in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," Jaishankar posted.





"MEA is in touch with Embassies and is extending all necessary assistance," he added.





The Bangladesh High Commission also offered condolences to the bereaved families affected by the fire tragedy, and said so far five Bangladeshi nationals could be traced as injured.





In a post on X, the high commission said three of the injured Bangladeshi nationals are receiving treatment at Max hospital, Saket, while the remaining two are recuperating at Safdarjung Hospital.





Earlier, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a post on X, said, 'The fire tragedy in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is heartbreaking. My deepest condolences go out to those who lost their loved ones in this incident. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this immense loss. I also wish the injured a speedy recovery.' -- PTI