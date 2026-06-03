DK Shivakumar takes oath as Karnataka CM

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Thirteen other legislators will also take oath as ministers. Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara will be the new Deputy Chief Minister.



The swearing-in ceremony marks the culmination of a long political process following Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation on May 28, which paved the way for the leadership transition in Karnataka. The Governor subsequently accepted the resignation and dissolved the Council of Ministers.



AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister-designate D K Shivakumar.

DK Shivakumar sworn-in as Karnataka chief minister by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot at Lok Bhavan's Glass House. Shivakumar took oath carrying a copy of the Constitution of India.