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Delhi hotel fire: People spread mattresses, used blankets till help arrived

Wed, 03 June 2026
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There was no moment to spare and the urgency was not lost on the locals who broke glasses and rushed with blankets to save the patrons escaping an inferno that tore through a bed-and-breakfast building in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday.

At least 21 people were killed in the fire, many of them foreign nationals staying in the hotel, officials said.

Anita Chaudhary, a local resident, said the entire area was sent into panic after sound of several blasts.

"I heard multiple blast-like sounds and then screams from inside the building. People were shouting for help and some were jumping from windows in a desperate attempt to save themselves. There was chaos all around and residents rushed towards the building to help those trapped inside," she said.

Another eyewitness, Sanjay Goyal, who was among the first people to reach the spot, said everyone gathered and got down to help people escape the moment they saw smoke coming out.

"We saw thick smoke billowing from the building and realised people were trapped inside. Residents gathered blankets and quilts and tried to assist those who were trying to come out. We broke glass windows to create escape routes and managed to rescue several people. People inside were continuously screaming for help and everyone present tried to do whatever they could before the arrival of emergency services," he said.

According to Goyal, bystanders threw stones at the windows to shatter the glass and help occupants escape.

Another eyewitness, Vijai Jaishwal, said he noticed smoke coming out of the building while passing through the area around 8.30 am.

"As soon as I saw smoke, I alerted others and one of my friends immediately called the fire brigade. The inn was known to accommodate a large number of foreign visitors, many of whom came to Delhi for medical treatment because of its proximity to major hospitals in the area," he said.

A woman with her child in her arms jumped from the third floor of a building, an eyewitness said.

"A woman holding a young child jumped from the third floor after local residents spread mattresses on the ground below in an attempt to save those trapped inside," the person said.

The woman landed on one of the mattresses with the child. She was immediately taken to a hospital.

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