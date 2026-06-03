The building suffered extensive damage in the fire, with debris, shattered glass and burnt materials strewn in the vicinity. A large crowd gathered near the site as authorities cordoned off the spot and diverted traffic to facilitate...
A massive fire at a bed-and-breakfast hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar resulted in at least 21 deaths and over 40 rescued. Amidst the chaos, a woman dramatically jumped from the third floor with her child, landing on mattresses...
'In the (election) affidavit, he had declared Rs 1,400 crores as his assets. He has educational institutions, real estate, malls, etc.'
Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee has garnered support from 58 legislators, who have proposed him as the new leader of the legislative party to West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose, while still acknowledging Mamata Banerjee as...
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