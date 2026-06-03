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LIVE! Govt clears Rs 10,000 cr fund to stabilize jet fuel price
LIVE! Govt clears Rs 10,000 cr fund to stabilize jet fuel price

21, mostly foreigners, killed in massive fire at Delhi hotel
21, mostly foreigners, killed in massive fire at Delhi hotel

The building suffered extensive damage in the fire, with debris, shattered glass and burnt materials strewn in the vicinity. A large crowd gathered near the site as authorities cordoned off the spot and diverted traffic to facilitate...

Delhi hotel fire: Woman jumps from 3rd floor with kid in arms
Delhi hotel fire: Woman jumps from 3rd floor with kid in arms

A massive fire at a bed-and-breakfast hotel in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar resulted in at least 21 deaths and over 40 rescued. Amidst the chaos, a woman dramatically jumped from the third floor with her child, landing on mattresses...

'Shivakumar Is Richest Politician In The Country'
'Shivakumar Is Richest Politician In The Country'

'In the (election) affidavit, he had declared Rs 1,400 crores as his assets. He has educational institutions, real estate, malls, etc.'

Shiv Sena-type split in WB? 58 MLAs back expelled TMC leader
Shiv Sena-type split in WB? 58 MLAs back expelled TMC leader

Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee has garnered support from 58 legislators, who have proposed him as the new leader of the legislative party to West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose, while still acknowledging Mamata Banerjee as...

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