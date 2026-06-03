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Delhi hotel fire: Families look desperately for loved ones

Wed, 03 June 2026
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Panic and uncertainty gripped families on Wednesday as they eagerly awaited information about their relatives feared trapped in a devastating fire that swept through a bed-and-breakfast establishment in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, claiming at least 21 lives.

As rescue and identification efforts continued, several families gathered outside hospitals, hoping for information about relatives who were inside the building when the fire erupted.

Among those anxiously waiting was a man searching for his daughter and two granddaughters. He said the family had been informed about the death of his son-in-law, whose body had been recovered.

"My daughter, Tarini Agarwal, is 42 years old. She has two daughters , Angel, who is 20, and the younger one is 17. We do not know where they are," he said.

"They had taken a room in the building. We have received news about my son-in-law's body, but we still have no information about the others," he added.

Visibly distraught, he alleged that authorities had provided little clarity about the whereabouts of his missing family members.

"The police told us that four mobile phones had been recovered, but the hospital administration is not telling us anything," he said.

According to the family member, Tarini and her family had come to Delhi as her father-in-law was unwell.

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