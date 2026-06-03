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Delhi hotel blaze: Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

Wed, 03 June 2026
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the fire incident in Malviya Nagar in New Delhi and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of each of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

A massive fire broke out in a bed and breakfast hotel in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday, killing at least 21 people.

Several of those killed are foreigners, mainly from Central Asia and Africa, officials said.

"The loss of lives due to a fire incident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi is tragic. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected," Modi said in a post on X.

The prime minister said an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured. -- PTI

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