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Delhi blaze: Lookout circular issued against hotel owner

Wed, 03 June 2026
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Delhi Police has issued a look out circular against Lavkesh Bajaj, owner of the hotel building in Malviya Nagar where a devastating fire killed 21 people on Wednesday, and his wife, officials said.

The look out circular (LOC) has been issued to ensure that the accused don't flee abroad even as multiple teams continue searches to trace them, police said.

The fire broke out at the Flourish Stay B&B in the congested Hauz Rani area Wednesday . The deceased include 11 foreign nationals, while several others remain critical in hospitals.

The devastating blaze tore through the hotel operating without a fire NOC in a congested bylane in Malviya Nagar, killing at least 21 people, including 11 foreigners whose relatives were being treated in hospitals nearby.

The fire started around 8.30 am and quickly spread through the five-floor narrow building that had only one entry-exit point, permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, officials said.

At least 58 people were rescued and rushed to hospitals where 21 were declared dead, including 10 Indians, nine African nationals, and two from Turkmenistan, they said.

According to investigators, the hotel was allegedly operating nearly four times beyond its permitted strength and did not possess the mandatory fire safety clearance.

Police sources said the establishment had permission for only six rooms under the Delhi government's bed-and-breakfast policy but was allegedly running around 25 rooms, including some in the basement.

Additional floors were allegedly constructed over the years without informing the authorities, the sources said.

Police have registered an FIR under the charges of culpable homicide and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.  -- PTI

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