Culpable homicide FIR filed in Delhi hotel blaze

18:37

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR under charges of culpable homicide in the hotel fire tragedy in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar that killed at least 21 people on Wednesday, officials said.



A massive fire tore through a bed-and-breakfast being operated in a five-storey building in the south Delhi locality early Wednesday.



A police source said that a team was immediately dispatched to the house of the hotel owner who is absconding.



"Teams have visited the house of the hotel owner. An FIR has been registered against the owner. Teams are trying to arrest him. Multiple teams are searching for him," said the police source.



Many of the deceased were foreign nationals, mainly from Central Asian and African countries. Several injured were rushed to hospitals.



Those rescued include the relatives of the patients who are being treated at a nearby private hospital. -- PTI