Court formally frames charges against Jacqueline, Sukesh in PMLA case

18:13

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Facebook





In a separate case registered by the Delhi police's special cell, the court also framed charges against Chandrashekar and 20 others for various offences, including under the stringent MCOCA provisions.





Chandrashekar, Jacqueline, and several others appeared in person in the court on Wednesday afternoon.





Pleading not guilty to the charges, the accused persons claimed trial before additional sessions judge (ASJ) Prashant Sharma.





On May 30, in two separate orders, the court had ordered framing charges in the two cases, saying prima facie, there is sufficient material against the accused.





In the ED case, ASJ Sharma had said that the accused persons "have to be charged with the offence (of money laundering) under Section 3 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), punishable under Section 4 of the PMLA".





In the case registered by the special cell and later probed by the economic offences wing, the judge had ordered framing of charges against Chandrashekar for personating a public servant, extortion, cheating, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, along with IT Act provisions and MCOCA sections for committing an organised crime and possessing unaccountable wealth on behalf of members of an organised crime syndicate.





He had also ordered framing of similar charges, except for the offence of impersonating a public servant, against Chandrashekar's wife, Leena Paulose.





The judge had said that charges be framed against 17 others for various penal offences, and under the IT Act and MCOCA provisions for committing organised crime.

Setting the stage for trial, a Delhi court on Wednesday formally framed charges against actor Jacqueline Fernandez, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar and 15 others in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.