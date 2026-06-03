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CBSE says 40,000 students completed re-evaluation process without issues

Wed, 03 June 2026
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Nearly 40,000 students have availed the verification and re-evaluation facility and completed the application process successfully without any issues till Wednesday morning, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

The board said payment gateways of State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and Indian Bank are available on the Verification and Re-evaluation portal, adding that students are not required to have an account with these banks to complete the payment process.

"Students need not have an account with these banks to complete payment but can use any of these payment gateways to make payments," CBSE said.

Candidates may use online payment options including UPI, net banking, credit card and debit card through the designated gateways, it said.

"Please rely on official CBSE communications for correct information," the board added.

The portal was launched after a delay, with the CBSE having earlier said that applications for verification and re-evaluation of answer books were expected to begin by May 29.

The development comes following concerns raised by some students and parents over the on-screen marking (OSM) system used by the CBSE.

The board has faced criticism from students and parents over technical glitches, payment failures and access-related issues during the verification and re-evaluation process.

The CBSE on Tuesday opened the online portal for verification of issues observed in scanned copies of answer books and re-evaluation of answers for students dissatisfied with their Class 12 board exam evaluation.

According to the board, the facility is available only to those students who have obtained scanned copies of their evaluated answer books. -- PTI

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