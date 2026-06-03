BJP-RSS eyeing 'jal, jangal, zameen' of tribals, says Rahul

14:47

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the BJP-RSS of having an "anti-Adivasi mindset" and claimed that they are seeking to deprive the tribals of their rights to "jal, jangal aur zameen (water, forests, and land)".



Gandhi made the remarks in a social media post after attending an event at Indira Bhawan organised by the Adivasi Congress.



Gandhi addressed the gathering at the Adivasi Professionals Conclave 2026 after paying respects to Birsa Munda. He also discussed issues concerning tribals.



The leader of opposition was also presented with traditional Adivasi headgear by Adivasi Congress chief Vikrant Bhuria.



In a Facebook post in Hindi, Gandhi said, "The Adivasis are the original custodians of India - the very people in whom India's historical consciousness and wisdom are embodied. This is the truth."



"The anti-Adivasi mindset of the BJP and RSS seeks to deprive you of your rights to 'Jal, Jangal, aur Zameen (water, forests, and land)' by labeling you 'Vanvasi'," Gandhi said.



"The Congress party and I respect your rights, and we are prepared to take every step, and fight every battle "to protect them," he asserted. PTI