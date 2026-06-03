B K Hariprasad new Karnataka Cong chief

21:00

The Congress on Wednesday appointed senior party leader B K Hariprasad as the new president of its Karnataka unit to succeed D K Shivakumar.



The appointment came hours after Shivakumar took oath as the new chief minister along with 13 other ministers in a smooth transition of power. Siddaramaiah had resigned from the chief minister's position on Thursday after the party high command asked him to step down.



Hariprasad was also nominated as the party candidate for the upcoming election of the state legislative council.



"Congress president has appointed B K Hariprasad as the president of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said in a statement.



"The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing PCC president D K Shivakumar," the statement also said.



Hariprasad has been in-charge of party affairs in several states. He is currently in-charge for Haryana, a responsibility he will relinquish soon. -- PTI