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9 Ahmedabad societies affected with contaminated water; 50 fall ill

Wed, 03 June 2026
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Fifty residents of Ahmedabad's Ghatlodia area fell ill with diarrhoea and vomiting after contaminated water from a drainage got mixed with a drinking water pipeline, civic officials said on Wednesday.

However, local residents claimed 'hundreds of people' had fallen ill after consuming contaminated water received at their homes.

Nine residential societies in the area were affected by the contaminated water.

Fifty people fell ill with diarrhoea and vomiting in the past four days and 11 of them were admitted to hospitals, they said.

According to Dr Bhavin Solanki, Medical Officer of Health at the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), residents of Ghatlodia reported receiving dirty water at homes and subsequently showed symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting.

"People from nine residential societies in Ghatlodia complained of receiving contaminated water supply, following which several cases of diarrhoea and vomiting were reported four days ago," Solanki said.

A total of 11 patients were admitted to hospitals, said the medical officer.

Four medical vans and 40 health teams have been deployed in the area by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), he said.

While local residents claimed hundreds of people had fallen ill, civic commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani stated that AMC's medical team had conducted OPD consultations for 50 individuals.

Fifty people fell ill after a breakdown in water and drainage pipelines on May 30 which was immediately repaired, the IAS officer told PTI.

The AMC commissioner noted that all patients are safe.  -- PTI

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