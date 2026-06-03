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10 killed in massive fire in south Delhi restaurant

Wed, 03 June 2026
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Ten people were killed and several injured on Wednesday when a massive fire broke out in a restaurant in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar, officials said.

Three people were rescued from the basement of the Lemon Green Restaurant, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

Multiple fire tenders were rushed to control the blaze around 8.50 am.

They were shifted to a hospital by CATS ambulances for medical treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. PTI

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