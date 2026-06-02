'Voice of Hind Rajab' set to release on June 19 in India after censor board nod

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Nominated in the best international film category at the 98th Academy Awards, the film was acquired for release in India as well as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Afghanistan and Bangladesh by distributor Manoj Nandwana of Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited.





"We would like to begin by expressing our sincere gratitude to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), India, for granting certification without any cut to The Voice of Hind Rajab and enabling Indian audiences to engage with this important cinematic work.





"At Jai Viratra Entertainment Limited, we firmly believe that cinema serves as a powerful medium for storytelling, dialogue, and understanding diverse human experiences. We appreciate the thoughtful consideration extended by the CBFC in evaluating the film and facilitating its release in India," Nandwana said in a statement on Tuesday.

, the Oscar-nominated true-story about the killing of a five-year-old Palestinian girl by Israeli forces in Gaza, has fianlly received a censor certificate, paving the way for its theatrical release on June 19.The movie was initially set to release in India in March but was stuck with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the body that certifies theatrical releases.