Viral video of man stuck in traffic travelling with pregnant wife fake

10:08

The Bengaluru Police on Tuesday urged the public to verify facts before sensationalising issues, saying an inquiry has found that a man seen in a viral video alleging that his pregnant wife was stranded due to a traffic halt for VIP movement was, in fact, travelling alone.



The incident that occurred on Sunday sparked outrage on social media, following claims that traffic on the Old Airport Road was halted for the movement of the Governor's convoy.



The clarification comes a day after an inquiry was initiated into a video that surfaced on social media, purportedly showing a man staging a sit-in protest on Old Airport Road here, claiming that his pregnant wife was stuck inside their vehicle due to a traffic halt enforced for VIP movement.



Regarding the viral incident, the Bengaluru Police said in a social media post on 'X' that during the inquiry, it was found that the concerned person was travelling alone.



"We want to reiterate that in any situation during road travel, priority is always given to ambulances and medical emergency cases," it said.



The police also requested the public to verify the facts before sensationalising or spreading any issue, stating that appropriate legal action will be taken for spreading false news.



In the video uploaded on social media platform 'X' by a user, which has since gone viral, a visibly disturbed motorist was seen sitting on the road in front of the police personnel.



When police officials intervened, he allegedly refused to move, claiming that his pregnant wife was inside the car and required urgent medical attention.



He also questioned why VIP movements are prioritised over public emergencies. PTI