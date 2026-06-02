HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Venezuela Interim Prez To Visit India This Week

Tue, 02 June 2026
Share:
09:16
image
Venezuela's acting President Delcy Rodriguez is likely to visit India later this week, sources said on Monday. She was scheduled to visit New Delhi in the first week of June to attend the International Big Cat Alliance summit, which was postponed due to the Ebola outbreak in Africa.

Rodriguez's India visit comes as India diversifies its oil import sources because of the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz. India has ramped up its purchases of Venezuelan oil in recent weeks to offset lost cargoes from West Asia.

New Delhi has maintained that Venezuela has been a long-standing energy partner. Venezuela was a major source of India's crude oil until FY 2019-2020, when imports were discontinued following sanctions.

Imports from Venezuela resumed in FY 2023-2024, before being halted again due to the re-imposition of sanctions. Indian public sector undertakings established a partnership with the National Oil Company of Venezuela, PDVSA, and Indian PSUs have maintained a presence in that country since 2008. In February, US President Donald Trump said India agreed to buy more oil from Venezuela.

-- Archis Mohan, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ceasefire with US includes Lebanon: Iran FM backs Trump
LIVE! Ceasefire with US includes Lebanon: Iran FM backs Trump

'You're f***ing crazy, saving your a**': Trump blasts Netanyahu
'You're f***ing crazy, saving your a**': Trump blasts Netanyahu

Trump's phone calls with Netanyahu came after Iran threatened to end the negotiations with the US over Israel's attacks on Lebanon. Netanyahu had said Israel would hit "terror targets" in Beirut if Hezbollah did not stop attacking Israel.

'Job Market Is Collapsing Like Pack Of Cards'
'Job Market Is Collapsing Like Pack Of Cards'

'You have seen the retrenchments by big corporates in the IT industry because they are not getting enough offers.''MSMEs in the manufacturing sector are really struggling. They do not know what to do. They are not able to predict what...

CBSE opens Class 12 re-evaluation portal amid OSM glitches
CBSE opens Class 12 re-evaluation portal amid OSM glitches

The launch comes a day after a CBSE official told ANI that the portal, originally scheduled to go live on June 1, had encountered technical issues and would start soon. The delay had sparked concern among students and parents,...

'Education Minister Must Resign'
'Education Minister Must Resign'

'The software vendor had a black mark against him and yet they went ahead with him. Why was this company shortlisted? Who is responsible for signing off this software?'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO