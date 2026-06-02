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Vande Mataram in Bengal: AIMPLB seeks order's withdrawal

Tue, 02 June 2026
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West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari/@SuvenduWB/X
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari/@SuvenduWB/X
With the Bharatiya Janata Party government in West Bengal making the singing of Vande Mataram mandatory in school morning assemblies, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Tuesday claimed the move was a "direct infringement" of Muslims' constitutional freedoms and demanded its withdrawal or exemption for students from the community.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) said the decision is not only contrary to the spirit of the Constitution but also inconsistent with India's secular and democratic traditions.

Last month, the West Bengal government made the singing of 'Vande Mataram' mandatory in morning assemblies across all state-run and state-aided schools with immediate effect. 

The state government also made the singing of 'Vande Mataram' at assembly prayers compulsory in all madrassas with immediate effect.

In a statement, the AIMPLB expressed deep concern over the decision to make the recitation of all stanzas of Vande Mataram compulsory in government schools and government-recognised madrasas across the state.

The board demanded that the notification be withdrawn immediately or, at the very least, that Muslim students be exempted from its application. -- PTI

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