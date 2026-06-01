Trump says Israel, Hezbollah agree for ceasefire

00:07

File image

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that Israel and Hezbollah had agreed to halt hostilities following separate discussions involving his administration.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump said a productive call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led to troops headed for Beirut being turned back.



"I had a very productive call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, and there will be no Troops going to Beirut, and any Troops that are on their way, have already been turned back. Likewise, through highly placed Representatives, I had a very good call with Hezbollah, and they

agreed that all shooting will stop," the US president said in the post.



He also said Hezbollah, through representatives, agreed to stop all shooting, with both sides pledging not to attack each other.