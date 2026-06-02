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Three men arrested for assaulting women in Kerala's Kochi

Tue, 02 June 2026
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Three men were on Tuesday arrested for allegedly assaulting two women near Kaloor in Kochi in the wee hours, the police said.

The three were part of a larger group, which also included women, police said, adding that a search was on to apprehend the others involved in the incident.

Police said that they have arrested three persons -- Palakkad native Arun and Sabith and Malappuram-resident Albin Simon -- in connection with the incident which occurred around 4.30 am when the two women went out to have tea.

On their way, they came across the group and one of the men -- the first accused in the case -- allegedly made a bad gesture towards the friend of the complainant woman and when they questioned his conduct, it turned into an argument.

When the complainant tried to make a video of the incident, the first accused -- Akbar Ali who also hails from Palakkad -- snatched her phone and threw it away, completely breaking it, and then assaulted her, the police said referring to the complaint.

The investigation has been intensified against all the accused in the case, police said. -- PTI

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