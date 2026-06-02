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Three cloudbursts trigger flash floods in Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch; no casualty

Tue, 02 June 2026
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Heavy rain triggered three cloudbursts and multiple flash floods in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, Kishtwar and Poonch districts on Tuesday, blocking roads, inundating residential areas and trapping vehicles under debris, officials said.

No loss of life has been reported so far, they added.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha are closely monitoring the situation, with emergency teams deployed across affected areas.

Two cloudbursts were reported in Kishtwar district -- the first in the Gahan area of Sarthal and the second in Machhipal -- while another cloudburst struck the Thathri area of Doda district, triggering flash floods.

In Doda, flash floods swept through parts of Thathri, trapping several parked vehicles in debris and forcing authorities to shift residents of houses into which floodwaters had entered.

Mudslides and debris were also deposited on the highway passing through the Thathri market area.

Flash floods triggered by heavy rain also affected the Sabzian-Ghorayank area of Mandi in Poonch district, depositing debris near a school building. No loss of life or property was reported there, officials said. -- PTI

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