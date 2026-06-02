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Telangana releases 91 life convicts; offers jobs, rehabilitation support

Tue, 02 June 2026
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The Telangana Prisons and Correctional Services Department on Tuesday facilitated the release of 91 life convicts who were granted special remission by the state government.

The released prisoners include 85 men and six women, all of whom were found eligible for remission under the government's prescribed guidelines, according to a press release.

Addressing the gathering, Telangana Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services Soumya Mishra stated that the occasion marked not merely the release of prisoners, but the beginning of a new phase of life founded on responsibility, dignity, and hope.

She emphasised that the correctional system believes in the transformative potential of every individual, and that the objective of imprisonment is not only to enforce lawful punishment but also to facilitate reformation and positive change.

She urged the released prisoners to make the best use of the second chance provided to them, lead law-abiding lives, and become productive members of society. -- PTI

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