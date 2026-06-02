Stock markets snap 4-day losses

16:59

Snapping the four-day losing streak, benchmark BSE Sensex rebounded by 382 points on Tuesday, powered by a strong rally in IT shares.



The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 382.50 points, or 0.52 per cent, to settle at 74,649.84 with 20 of its constituents ending higher and 10 with losses. The barometer jumped 1,047.07 points to 74,862.19 from its intra-day low of 73,815.12.



The 50-share NSE Nifty rose by 100.95 points, or 0.43 per cent, to end at 23,483.55.



Among 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services jumped the most by 6.53 per cent. Infosys climbed 5.66 per cent, HCL Tech by 4.08 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 1.76 per cent. Adani Ports, Titan, Eternal, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra were also among the gainers.



NTPC, Axis Bank, Power Grid and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.