Srinagar airport will be shut from Oct 1 till...

11:22

The Srinagar International Airport will suspend all flight operations for 15 days starting October 1 to undergo crucial runway maintenance and repair work, officials said on Tuesday.



The two-week shutdown is expected to deal a massive blow to Jammu and Kashmir's tourism sector, as it directly clashes with the peak Durga Puja holiday season.



The Valley traditionally witnesses a massive influx of tourists from West Bengal during this period, and travel operators fear the closure will lead to widespread cancellations and heavy financial losses.



According to airport officials, a phased maintenance schedule will begin ahead of the total shutdown.



Starting July, airport operations will be closed for two days every week. This will culminate in the full 15-day closure from October 1 to October 15.



The runway repairs are essential for operational safety, the officials said, adding that flight restrictions have already been in place since April 6 following a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Indian Air Force.



The ongoing engineering work has already drastically shrunk the airport's operational window and flights currently operate only between 8 am and 5 pm, a significant reduction from the previous schedule of 7 pm to 10 pm.



With the October closure looming, hospitality and travel stakeholders are urging authorities to reconsider the timeline, saying that cutting off air connectivity during one of the busiest domestic tourism blocks of the year could devastate the local economy. PTI