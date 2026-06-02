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Southwest monsoon onset over Kerala on June 4: IMD

Tue, 02 June 2026
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The southwest monsoon is expected to onset over Kerala around June 4, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday.

Typically, monsoon arrives in Kerala around June 1, which marks the beginning of the southwest monsoon season (June-September).

"Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of southwest and southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep Islands, some parts of Kerala and Tamil Nadu around June 4," the IMD said in its daily forecast.

It added that the monsoon will also advance in some more parts of southwest, westcentral, eastcentral and northeast Bay of Bengal, and the remaining parts of southeast Bay of Bengal around this date.

The IMD had earlier said the monsoon onset over Kerala would take place on May 26. However, it got delayed and the department, on May 29, stated that the onset could happen in the following week.

Last week, the department in its revised forecast for the rainfall during the season said it would be below normal.

The IMD stated that India is expected to see 90 per cent of the long period average (LPA) this year. -- PTI

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