Rupee falls 10 paise to close at 95.29 against US dollar

18:18

The rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 95.29 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as global crude oil prices jumped and the American currency remained firm amid massive safe-haven inflows.



Forex traders said significant foreign fund outflows also weighed on the investor sentiments.



At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 95.16 against the US dollar, then touched an intraday high of 95.03 and a low of 95.31.



At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the rupee was quoted at 95.29 (provisional), down 10 paise from its previous close.



On Monday, the rupee depreciated 34 paise to close at 95.19 against the US dollar. -- PTI