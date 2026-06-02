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RBI likely to maintain status quo in Jun; hike rates twice in FY27: Economists

Tue, 02 June 2026
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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged in the June monetary policy review, according to a PTI poll 
of economists and treasury heads.

Most of the respondents expect the central bank to resume policy tightening later in FY27 amid mounting inflation risks.

Of the respondents surveyed, 11 expect the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to maintain the status quo on rates in the upcoming policy to be announced on Friday, while four foresee a 0.25 percent hike.

"Pause because headline inflation remains below the 4 per cent target. The RBI has policy space to wait to see the second round impact on inflation from the fuel price hike. Flexible inflation target provides policy space to look through the first round impact of supply side shocks," said Gaura Sengupta, economist at IDFC First Bank.

The MPC will meet between June 3 and June 5 to decide on the policy rates. 

The central bank has reduced the repo rate by 1.25 per cent since last year to aid growth.

Economists attributed the likelihood of a near-term pause to the RBI's preference to assess the impact of recent fuel price increases and geopolitical developments before taking further policy action.

Despite expectations of a pause in June, the majority of respondents see the policy rate moving higher over the course of FY27. Most participants expect at least two rate hikes during the fiscal year, while some anticipate more than two increases if inflationary pressures intensify. -- PTI

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