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No third party role in India-Nepal border issue: MEA

Tue, 02 June 2026
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A view of the Indo-Nepal border at Raxaul in East Champaran, Bihar/ANI Photo
A view of the Indo-Nepal border at Raxaul in East Champaran, Bihar/ANI Photo
India on Tuesday categorically rejected any role for third parties to resolve its boundary row with Nepal, days after Nepalese Prime Minister Balendra Shah sought involvement of China and the UK to address the long-standing dispute.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said both sides have established bilateral mechanisms to deal with all aspects of the border issue and that close to 98 percent of the India-Nepal boundary has been demarcated.

Shah, the rapper-turned-politician, said in Nepalese Parliament on Sunday that apart from discussions with India on the border dispute, Nepal was in touch with China and Britain as well.

"Since this problem dates from the time when British India left the region, it is our view that England should be involved in this matter," he said.

Nepal and India have had an old boundary dispute over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura and Kalapani. India has consistently maintained that the territories are part of Uttarakhand.

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