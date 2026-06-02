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'No locus standi': India rejects references to J-K in Pak-EU joint statement

Tue, 02 June 2026
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People at the iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in Srinagar/Archana Masih/Rediff
People at the iconic Ghanta Ghar at Lal Chowk in Srinagar/Archana Masih/Rediff
India on Tuesday categorically rejected "unwarranted" references to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint press communique issued by Pakistan and the European Union, asserting that the region is an "inalienable part" of the country.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said those who have no locus standi on the matter should desist from making such comments.

"We categorically reject such unwarranted references in the joint press communique on matters internal to India," he said at his weekly media briefing.

Jaiswal was responding to a question on the communique.

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral and inalienable parts of India. Those who have no locus standi on such matters should desist from making any comment on them," he said.

The joint press communique was issued following Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar's talks with EU Foreign and Security Policy Chief Kaja Kallas in Islamabad.

The communique had a reference to the "issue of Jammu and Kashmir". -- PTI

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