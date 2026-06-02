NIA charges 31 in SIR-linked road blockade cases in WB

19:51

Accused being taken to court by the police in connection with the gherao of judicial officers over SIR, in Malda/ANI Photo

A total of 31 persons have been named in chargesheets filed by the NIA in four separate cases linked to alleged road blockades and illegal detention of judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal's Malda, officials said on Tuesday.



The chargesheets have been filed before the NIA special court, Kolkata based on various digital/technical, documentary and oral evidence, as well as examination of several witnesses to the incidents that rocked the region ahead of the assembly polls in April.



Specific roles played by each of the accused have been detailed in the chargesheets, which clearly establish their involvement in the road blockades and illegal detention/restraint of judicial officers engaged in the SIR of electoral rolls at various locations in Malda district, a statement issued by the National Investigation Agency said.



The NIA, which had taken over the investigation in the cases following the Supreme Court's suo motu cognisance and directive, alleged that the accused had, in a coordinated manner, participated in unlawful assemblies, blocked public roads, obstructed the movement of government officials, and wrongfully restrained judicial officers engaged in the SIR exercise. -- PTI