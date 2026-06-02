HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NIA charges 31 in SIR-linked road blockade cases in WB

Tue, 02 June 2026
Share:
19:51
Accused being taken to court by the police in connection with the gherao of judicial officers over SIR, in Malda/ANI Photo
Accused being taken to court by the police in connection with the gherao of judicial officers over SIR, in Malda/ANI Photo
A total of 31 persons have been named in chargesheets filed by the NIA in four separate cases linked to alleged road blockades and illegal detention of judicial officers engaged in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in West Bengal's Malda, officials said on Tuesday.

The chargesheets have been filed before the NIA special court, Kolkata based on various digital/technical, documentary and oral evidence, as well as examination of several witnesses to the incidents that rocked the region ahead of the assembly polls in April.

Specific roles played by each of the accused have been detailed in the chargesheets, which clearly establish their involvement in the road blockades and illegal detention/restraint of judicial officers engaged in the SIR of electoral rolls at various locations in Malda district, a statement issued by the National Investigation Agency said.

The NIA, which had taken over the investigation in the cases following the Supreme Court's suo motu cognisance and directive, alleged that the accused had, in a coordinated manner, participated in unlawful assemblies, blocked public roads, obstructed the movement of government officials, and wrongfully restrained judicial officers engaged in the SIR exercise. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! NIA charges 31 SIR-linked road blockade cases in Bengal
LIVE! NIA charges 31 SIR-linked road blockade cases in Bengal

Malicious actors staged DOS attacks on re-evaluation portal: CBSE
Malicious actors staged DOS attacks on re-evaluation portal: CBSE

The CBSE reported that its re-evaluation portal faced a series of cyberattacks, including a denial-of-service attack, while students accessed the platform for verification and re-evaluation of answer books.

Can Shivakumar balance all interests in cabinet formation?
Can Shivakumar balance all interests in cabinet formation?

The Congress party's top leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and K C Venugopal, met with Karnataka's chief minister-designate D K Shivakumar and incumbent Siddaramaiah to finalise the new cabinet, which is scheduled...

Aussie teacher missing in Punjab; daughter seeks Mann's help
Aussie teacher missing in Punjab; daughter seeks Mann's help

The daughter of an Indian-origin high school teacher based in Melbourne, who went missing in Amritsar last month, has appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for help in tracing her father.

'Job Market Is Collapsing Like Pack Of Cards'
'Job Market Is Collapsing Like Pack Of Cards'

'You have seen the retrenchments by big corporates in the IT industry because they are not getting enough offers.''MSMEs in the manufacturing sector are really struggling. They do not know what to do. They are not able to predict what...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO