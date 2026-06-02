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Nepal's ruling RSP chief meets BJP president Nitin Nabin

Tue, 02 June 2026
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BJP president Nitin Nabin (left) felicitates chairman of Nepal's RSP Rabi Lamichhane, in New Delhi on Tuesday/Sumit/ANI Photo
BJP president Nitin Nabin (left) felicitates chairman of Nepal's RSP Rabi Lamichhane, in New Delhi on Tuesday/Sumit/ANI Photo
Nepal's Rashtriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chairman Rabi Lamichhane met BJP national president Nitin Nabin here on Tuesday.

The delegation of Nepal's ruling party, comprising its senior leaders, was accorded a grand welcome at the BJP headquarters on its arrival.

"Welcoming the delegation, Nabin highlighted the close and historic ties between India and Nepal, rooted in shared civilisational heritage, cultural bonds and strong people-to-people relations," BJP foreign affairs department in-charge Vijay Chauthaiwale said in a statement.

The RSP delegation, led by Lamichhane, is on a visit to India following an invitation by BJP chief Nabin. It arrived in New Delhi on Monday afternoon.

Nabin underlined that such interactions help strengthen "democratic dialogue and deepen party-to-party engagement" between the BJP and the RSP, he added.

Chauthaiwale further said that Nabin shared insights into the BJP's journey, ideology, organisational structure and its people-centric approach to political engagement. -- PTI

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