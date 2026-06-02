HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NEET paper leak: Court extends judicial custody of 5 accused till June 15

Tue, 02 June 2026
Share:
17:14
image
A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of five accused in the NEET paper leak case till June 15.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the CBI's plea seeking extension of judicial custody of Mangilal Khatik, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, all three arrested from Jaipur; Yash Yadav, arrested from Gurugram; and Dhananjay Lokhande, arrested from Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra.

Earlier on May 20, they had been sent to judicial custody till June 2.

Meanwhile, counsel for accused Yadav said that the court had allowed his client's plea seeking books to prepare for the rescheduled NEET exam.

On Monday, physics lecturer Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, paediatrician Dr Manoj Shirure and physics teacher Tejas Harshadkumar Shah were sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

The CBI has arrested 13 accused persons in the case.

On May 12, the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! No third party role in India-Nepal border issue: MEA
LIVE! No third party role in India-Nepal border issue: MEA

Student presents CBSE OSM findings before parl panel
Student presents CBSE OSM findings before parl panel

Sarthak Sidhant, a Class 12 student affected by the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, appeared before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports on...

Govt revises visa rules for foreigners staying beyond 180 days
Govt revises visa rules for foreigners staying beyond 180 days

The Union home ministry has updated the Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025, requiring foreigners staying in India beyond 180 days to register before their visa expires. The new rules also offer relief to children born to foreign...

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Rigging Bengal Elections
Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Rigging Bengal Elections

Mamata Banerjee alleges BJP rigged the West Bengal elections and announces plans for a nationwide anti-BJP alliance. She also protests against post-poll violence and arrests of TMC workers.

SC wants 118 govt servants evicted from TN's Agasthyamalai
SC wants 118 govt servants evicted from TN's Agasthyamalai

The Supreme Court has directed the preparation and implementation of a time-bound eviction plan to address encroachments within the protected areas of the Agasthyamalai ecological landscape in Tamil Nadu, also ordering action against...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO