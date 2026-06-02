NEET paper leak: Court extends judicial custody of 5 accused till June 15

17:14

A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of five accused in the NEET paper leak case till June 15.



Special Judge Ajay Gupta allowed the CBI's plea seeking extension of judicial custody of Mangilal Khatik, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, all three arrested from Jaipur; Yash Yadav, arrested from Gurugram; and Dhananjay Lokhande, arrested from Ahilyanagar in Maharashtra.



Earlier on May 20, they had been sent to judicial custody till June 2.



Meanwhile, counsel for accused Yadav said that the court had allowed his client's plea seeking books to prepare for the rescheduled NEET exam.



On Monday, physics lecturer Manisha Sanjay Hawaldar, paediatrician Dr Manoj Shirure and physics teacher Tejas Harshadkumar Shah were sent to 14 days of judicial custody.



The CBI has arrested 13 accused persons in the case.



On May 12, the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET, held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. -- PTI