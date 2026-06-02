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Money laundering: Court summons Religare ex-executive chairperson

Tue, 02 June 2026
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A court in Mumbai on Tuesday issued a summons to Rashmi Saluja, former executive chairperson of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL), and four others in connection with a money laundering case linked to Employee Stock Option Plans (ESOPs).

Besides Saluja, the special court for the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases issued a notice and summons to former President and General Counsel of REL Nishant Singhal, former Group Chief Finance Officer Nitin Aggarwal, and two others.

All of them were asked to be present on June 11.

Special Judge R B Rote noted that the alleged offence was serious.

"The economic offence involves huge loss to public funds, affecting the economy of the country, and poses a serious threat to the financial stability and health of the country," the court said, adding that the prosecution complaint registered by the Enforcement Directorate cannot be dismissed at this stage.

The prosecution complaint and the statements of witnesses as well as the accused prima facie showed that there were sufficient grounds for proceeding against the accused under the PMLA, it added.

The ED's case is based on a police complaint registered against the accused for alleged criminal conspiracy and cheating in 2024. -- PTI

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