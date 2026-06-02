HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi Raises Aung Suu Kyi Issue With Myanmar Prez

Tue, 02 June 2026
Share:
09:18
image
In an effort to continue its pragmatic engagement with Myanmar, and with an eye to the growing Chinese influence in that country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with visiting Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing on Monday.

The two sides agreed to increase bilateral trade from the current $2 billion, including through the Rupee-Kyat settlement mechanism, and strengthen their defence and security ties. Both the countries also discussed cooperation in critical minerals and mining.

During their discussion, the Myanmar president assured the PM that his country's territory would not be allowed to be used against India's security interests. India shares a 1,643-km long border with Myanmar, and insurgent groups active in India's north east are known to operate from Myanmar's volatile border region.

The two sides also exchanged notes on the current state of their bilateral connectivity projects, with the PM underlining the need to work closely towards the completion of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway.

The Myanmar leader is on a five-day visit to India. It is his first foreign visit since he was elected president of his country in April after an election that was criticised internationally as Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy and major Opposition parties were banned from participating in it.

In February 2021, as the commander of his country's armed forces, Min Aung Hlaing had ousted Suu Kyi's elected government in a coup. Subsequently, the US and several western countries sanctioned him.

Briefing the media on the visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the PM did raise the issue of Suu Kyi with the visiting president during a discussion largely in the context of the peace process that has been underway in Myanmar.

Misri said India has been supporting enduring peace, inclusion, and the need to have all stakeholders at the table. "It was a bit of a free-wheeling discussion. I should underline that our engagement with Myanmar is not intended to be a commentary on the internal political arrangement in that country," he said.

The joint statement issued after the meeting said India committed to increase the Mekong Ganga ICCR scholarships for Myanmar students from 36 to 100 by 2026. The two sides expressed support for closer cooperation in the areas of agro-processing, petroleum, energy, and mining.

On Sunday, addressing business leaders in India, Min Aung Hlaing had invited Indian businesses to invest in his country, including in the Yadanabon Cyber City project in the Mandalay region.

-- Archis Mohan, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ceasefire with US includes Lebanon: Iran FM backs Trump
LIVE! Ceasefire with US includes Lebanon: Iran FM backs Trump

'You're f***ing crazy, saving your a**': Trump blasts Netanyahu
'You're f***ing crazy, saving your a**': Trump blasts Netanyahu

Trump's phone calls with Netanyahu came after Iran threatened to end the negotiations with the US over Israel's attacks on Lebanon. Netanyahu had said Israel would hit "terror targets" in Beirut if Hezbollah did not stop attacking Israel.

'Job Market Is Collapsing Like Pack Of Cards'
'Job Market Is Collapsing Like Pack Of Cards'

'You have seen the retrenchments by big corporates in the IT industry because they are not getting enough offers.''MSMEs in the manufacturing sector are really struggling. They do not know what to do. They are not able to predict what...

CBSE opens Class 12 re-evaluation portal amid OSM glitches
CBSE opens Class 12 re-evaluation portal amid OSM glitches

The launch comes a day after a CBSE official told ANI that the portal, originally scheduled to go live on June 1, had encountered technical issues and would start soon. The delay had sparked concern among students and parents,...

'Education Minister Must Resign'
'Education Minister Must Resign'

'The software vendor had a black mark against him and yet they went ahead with him. Why was this company shortlisted? Who is responsible for signing off this software?'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO