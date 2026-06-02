Modi Raises Aung Suu Kyi Issue With Myanmar Prez

09:18

In an effort to continue its pragmatic engagement with Myanmar, and with an eye to the growing Chinese influence in that country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with visiting Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing on Monday.



The two sides agreed to increase bilateral trade from the current $2 billion, including through the Rupee-Kyat settlement mechanism, and strengthen their defence and security ties. Both the countries also discussed cooperation in critical minerals and mining.



During their discussion, the Myanmar president assured the PM that his country's territory would not be allowed to be used against India's security interests. India shares a 1,643-km long border with Myanmar, and insurgent groups active in India's north east are known to operate from Myanmar's volatile border region.



The two sides also exchanged notes on the current state of their bilateral connectivity projects, with the PM underlining the need to work closely towards the completion of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport project and the India-Myanmar-Thailand trilateral highway.



The Myanmar leader is on a five-day visit to India. It is his first foreign visit since he was elected president of his country in April after an election that was criticised internationally as Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy and major Opposition parties were banned from participating in it.



In February 2021, as the commander of his country's armed forces, Min Aung Hlaing had ousted Suu Kyi's elected government in a coup. Subsequently, the US and several western countries sanctioned him.



Briefing the media on the visit, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the PM did raise the issue of Suu Kyi with the visiting president during a discussion largely in the context of the peace process that has been underway in Myanmar.



Misri said India has been supporting enduring peace, inclusion, and the need to have all stakeholders at the table. "It was a bit of a free-wheeling discussion. I should underline that our engagement with Myanmar is not intended to be a commentary on the internal political arrangement in that country," he said.



The joint statement issued after the meeting said India committed to increase the Mekong Ganga ICCR scholarships for Myanmar students from 36 to 100 by 2026. The two sides expressed support for closer cooperation in the areas of agro-processing, petroleum, energy, and mining.



On Sunday, addressing business leaders in India, Min Aung Hlaing had invited Indian businesses to invest in his country, including in the Yadanabon Cyber City project in the Mandalay region.



-- Archis Mohan, Business Standard