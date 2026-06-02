'Majority of TMC MLAs will remain with Mamata'

12:54

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay on Tuesday asserted that the majority of the party MLAs would remain with former chief minister Mamata Banerjee despite intense speculation of defections, and said the TMC's old guard would continue to retain control of the organisation.



The senior leader alleged that attempts were being made by the ruling dispensation to engineer defections and destabilise the opposition party, but maintained that the TMC remained united.



The Ballygunge MLA's remarks came amid strong rumours that a section of TMC legislators could break away under the leadership of expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee. Political circles in the state were abuzz with reports of meetings involving dissident MLAs at a Kolkata hotel and at the MLA Hostel over the past few days.



While there has been no official confirmation, speculations suggested the number of legislators in touch with the rebel camp could range between 20 and 50. The TMC won 80 MLAs in the 294-member assembly this election. However, two MLAs were expelled on Monday for "anti-party activities".



"Under intense pressure from the ruling government, some people are being compelled to make statements about forged signatures. There are some who are trying to go against the TMC as the ruling party is pumping money. We are constantly keeping an eye on the situation," Chattopadhyay, whom the party had nominated as the leader of the opposition, told PTI.



That nomination, however, remains under CID scrunity over alleged forged signatures of a section of TMC MLAs.



"There may be a few who succumb to pressure, but there is no fear that a large rebellion will take place. The majority of MLAs will remain with Mamata Banerjee, and the old guard will continue to be firmly in control of the Trinamool Congress. The twin-flower symbol ('jora ghas phool') will remain with Mamata Banerjee," he said.



His comments came a day after Banerjee, in a video message, accused the BJP of trying to break the TMC through inducements and pressure tactics. -- PTI