Kerala CM launches 'Operation Toofaan' to combat drug abuse

17:22

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Tuesday launched 'Operation Toofaan', an anti-drug initiative of the home department.



He stated that substance abuse is one of the biggest challenges faced by the state.



In his inaugural address, Satheesan said that over 60 percent of the state's population consists of young people, who form Kerala's demographic dividend, and warned that the drug mafia is actively targeting them.



He said the impact of drugs on youth is evident from the changing nature of crimes, which have become more cruel and brutal.



The CM stated that, under the influence of drugs, youngsters have even killed their parents or other close family members.



He emphasised that the initiative requires the involvement of not just the home department, but also the excise and education departments, along with other government agencies, schools, and parents, in the effort to eradicate drugs and dismantle their networks across the state.



"The mission has two aspects-enforcement by the police and excise department with full government support, and awareness about the harmful effects of drugs," he said. -- PTI