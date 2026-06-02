HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Israeli officials slam Netanyahu for listening to Trump

Tue, 02 June 2026
Share:
09:53
image
Israeli officials have condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to call of the strikes in Lebanon after being urged by US President Donald Trump to stop.

This comes after a heated telephonic conversation took place between Trump and Netanyahu over the Israeli strikes in Lebanon as per Axios. According to a US official cited by Axios, Trump expressed immense frustration over what he perceived as a disproportionate military response to Hezbollah's strikes on Israel.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he asked Netanyahu to not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon and claimed, "He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi!"

The US President said that he also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers.

However, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office in a post on X said that the country's position remains unchanged, and that the IDF will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon.

The Times of Israel reported that following Trump's announcement, an Israeli source said Israel had agreed to postpone planned strikes on Beirut, hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said they instructed the military to strike Hezbollah targets in the capital.

Several Israeli leaders took to social media expressing condemnation over Netanyahu's decision.

Addressing Netanyahu, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on X on urged him to tell "no" to Trump and continue to strike Hezbollah.

"You said that a strong prime minister tells the President of the United States--'yes' when possible, and 'no'--when necessary. This is the time to tell our friend, President Trump--'no'. Now is the time to do what is required and necessary to strike Hezbollah, to unleash the hands of our fighters, and to restore security to the north", he wrote on X. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ceasefire with US includes Lebanon: Iran FM backs Trump
LIVE! Ceasefire with US includes Lebanon: Iran FM backs Trump

'You're f***ing crazy, saving your a**': Trump blasts Netanyahu
'You're f***ing crazy, saving your a**': Trump blasts Netanyahu

Trump's phone calls with Netanyahu came after Iran threatened to end the negotiations with the US over Israel's attacks on Lebanon. Netanyahu had said Israel would hit "terror targets" in Beirut if Hezbollah did not stop attacking Israel.

'Job Market Is Collapsing Like Pack Of Cards'
'Job Market Is Collapsing Like Pack Of Cards'

'You have seen the retrenchments by big corporates in the IT industry because they are not getting enough offers.''MSMEs in the manufacturing sector are really struggling. They do not know what to do. They are not able to predict what...

CBSE opens Class 12 re-evaluation portal amid OSM glitches
CBSE opens Class 12 re-evaluation portal amid OSM glitches

The launch comes a day after a CBSE official told ANI that the portal, originally scheduled to go live on June 1, had encountered technical issues and would start soon. The delay had sparked concern among students and parents,...

'Education Minister Must Resign'
'Education Minister Must Resign'

'The software vendor had a black mark against him and yet they went ahead with him. Why was this company shortlisted? Who is responsible for signing off this software?'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO