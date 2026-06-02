Israeli officials slam Netanyahu for listening to Trump

09:53

Israeli officials have condemned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to call of the strikes in Lebanon after being urged by US President Donald Trump to stop.



This comes after a heated telephonic conversation took place between Trump and Netanyahu over the Israeli strikes in Lebanon as per Axios. According to a US official cited by Axios, Trump expressed immense frustration over what he perceived as a disproportionate military response to Hezbollah's strikes on Israel.



In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that he asked Netanyahu to not to go into a major raid of Beirut, Lebanon and claimed, "He turned his Troops around. Thank you Bibi!"



The US President said that he also had a conversation with Representatives of the Leaders of Hezbollah, and they agreed to stop shooting at Israel, and its soldiers.



However, the Israeli Prime Minister's Office in a post on X said that the country's position remains unchanged, and that the IDF will continue to operate as planned in southern Lebanon.



The Times of Israel reported that following Trump's announcement, an Israeli source said Israel had agreed to postpone planned strikes on Beirut, hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz said they instructed the military to strike Hezbollah targets in the capital.



Several Israeli leaders took to social media expressing condemnation over Netanyahu's decision.



Addressing Netanyahu, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on X on urged him to tell "no" to Trump and continue to strike Hezbollah.



"You said that a strong prime minister tells the President of the United States--'yes' when possible, and 'no'--when necessary. This is the time to tell our friend, President Trump--'no'. Now is the time to do what is required and necessary to strike Hezbollah, to unleash the hands of our fighters, and to restore security to the north", he wrote on X. -- ANI