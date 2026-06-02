If you're in Chennai this month, don't miss this event....

09:28

Mr Balakrishnan will be in conversation with Sandhya Sridhar on Wednesday, 17th June, 2026 at 7 pm, in Chennai at the CP Convention Centre, Eldams Road.





Be there.

Will technology serve humanity or quietly replace it?Rediff Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Ajit Balakrishnan's, new book:is written for students, professionals, and policy makers, and asks a defining question of our time: Will technology become a sword that divides society or a plough that cultivates shared prosperity?From the Industrial Revolution to artificial intelligence, every major technological breakthrough has transformed lives while reshaping power, work, and dignity. Technological Innovation: Sword or Plough reveals why innovation is never neutral and why its outcomes depend on the choices societies make.