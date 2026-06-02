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If you're in Chennai this month, don't miss this event....

Tue, 02 June 2026
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Will technology serve humanity or quietly replace it?  

Rediff Founder and Chairman Emeritus, Ajit Balakrishnan's, new book: 'Technology Innovation: Sword or Plough is written for students, professionals, and policy makers, and asks a defining question of our time: Will technology become a sword that divides society or a plough that cultivates shared prosperity? 

From the Industrial Revolution to artificial intelligence, every major technological breakthrough has transformed lives while reshaping power, work, and dignity. Technological Innovation: Sword or Plough reveals why innovation is never neutral and why its outcomes depend on the choices societies make.

Mr Balakrishnan will be in conversation with Sandhya Sridhar on Wednesday, 17th June, 2026 at 7 pm, in Chennai at the CP Convention Centre, Eldams Road. 

Be there.

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