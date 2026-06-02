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House collapses in LPG blast in Delhi, 4 injured

Tue, 02 June 2026
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At least four people were injured after a single-storey house collapsed in an LPG cylinder blast in north Delhi's Mukundpur area on Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident occurred at Gali No. 1, Ishu Vihar, Mukundpur-II, near the cremation ground, he said.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call reporting the blast and house collapse was received at 9.37 am. The caller informed authorities that several residents were feared trapped under the debris.

"Information was received that a blast had taken place and a building had collapsed, trapping people inside. Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot and search and rescue operations were launched," a DFS official said.

The person said the blast occurred in a 250-square yard single-storey house.

Four to five injured people were rescued from the debris by the locals and the police and were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.

Authorities are clearing debris and searching the collapsed structure to ensure no one remains trapped.

What caused the blast is being investigated. PTI

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