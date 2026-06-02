House collapses in LPG blast in Delhi, 4 injured

11:11

At least four people were injured after a single-storey house collapsed in an LPG cylinder blast in north Delhi's Mukundpur area on Tuesday morning, officials said.



The incident occurred at Gali No. 1, Ishu Vihar, Mukundpur-II, near the cremation ground, he said.



According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call reporting the blast and house collapse was received at 9.37 am. The caller informed authorities that several residents were feared trapped under the debris.



"Information was received that a blast had taken place and a building had collapsed, trapping people inside. Rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot and search and rescue operations were launched," a DFS official said.



The person said the blast occurred in a 250-square yard single-storey house.



Four to five injured people were rescued from the debris by the locals and the police and were rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said.



Authorities are clearing debris and searching the collapsed structure to ensure no one remains trapped.



What caused the blast is being investigated. PTI