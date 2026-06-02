Govt to replace wholesale price index for inflation count

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The government will gradually phase out the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and introduce a detailed Producer Price Index (PPI) covering output, input and services prices, in a bid to offer a more realistic assessment of inflationary trends in the economy.



Addressing media on the subject, Praveen Mahto, principal economic adviser in the commerce and industry ministry, also said that the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will release the revised series of WPI with new base year 2022-23 on June 15, which would replace the existing series with base year 2011-12.



In addition, the department would release a new series of Output Producer Price Index (OPPI), Trial Input Producer Price Index (IPPI), and Service Producer Price Index (Service PPI) of seven services - Banking, Securities Transaction, Insurance, Management of Pension Funds, Railways, Air (Passenger), and Telecom with base year 2022-23 on June 15.



"Considering the wide usage of WPI in price escalation clauses, this index will be released for five years from the date of release of the revised series along with PPI and will be discontinued thereafter," the ministry said in a statement.



The five-year period would give sufficient time to users to switch from WPI to PPI. -- PTI