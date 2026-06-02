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Giribala Singh accuses Twisha's lawyer of assaulting son

Tue, 02 June 2026
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Former district judge and alleged accused Giribala Singh on Tuesday alleged before a Bhopal court that Twisha Sharma's lawyer, Anurag Srivastava, had physically assaulted her son, Samarth Singh, at the Jabalpur Court during the hearing in the alleged dowry death case.

The allegation surfaced during proceedings after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh before the court following the completion of their five-day custodial remand in connection with the death of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma.

Giribala claimed that Samarth had been assaulted by advocate Anurag Srivastava during proceedings in Jabalpur. Responding to the allegation, Srivastava denied the charge and said the claim could be verified through CCTV footage installed within the court premises.

He further challenged Samarth Singh to disclose where he had allegedly been hiding within the Jabalpur Court complex.

During the hearing, Giribala also objected to what she described as a "media trial" surrounding the case. "The media trial must cease. Wherever we go, the media follows us; this must be stopped. Our lives are in danger," she told the court.

She additionally raised concerns over the recent crime scene recreation conducted by the CBI, alleging procedural irregularities. Giribala questioned why she had been dropped three houses away from her residence instead of directly at her doorstep and objected to footage of the exercise being circulated in the media. -- ANI

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