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Forester suspended over killing of elephant in Odisha's Dhenkanal

Tue, 02 June 2026
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The forest department suspended a forester, a day after exhumation of the carcass of a wild elephant from a farm in Odisha's Dhenkanal district, officials said on Tuesday.

A 'makhana' (a male elephant without tusk) was allegedly electrocuted to death, and its body was secretly buried in the mango orchard under Hindol range in Dhenkanal district, they said.

Getting information, the forest officers exhumed the carcass of the elephant on Tuesday and disposed of it after post-mortem examination.

The Hindola forester has been suspended in connection with the incident, while a show-cause notice was issued to the Hindol ranger. The forester has been asked not to leave the Dhenkanal DFO office without the approval of the authority, the officials said.

Meanwhile, three persons, including the farmhouse owner, who were detained, arrested and forwarded to court, said Dhenkanal DFO Lalit Kumar Patra. -- PTI

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