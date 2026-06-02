Even if Iran surrenders, Democrats will say...: Trump

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US President Donald Trump has described the hypothetical scenario in which if Iran "surrenders" and is forced into complete military surrender, the political opponents and the media would still distort the outcome.



In the post, Trump claimed that if Iran's navy and air force were destroyed and its military withdrew from Tehran, "weapons dropped and hands held high," and even if Iran's leadership signed "all necessary 'Documents of Surrender'" and acknowledged defeat to "the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A," critics would still misrepresent the outcome.



Trump said, "If Iran surrenders, admits their Navy is gone and resting at the bottom of the sea, and their Air Force is no longer with us, and if their entire Military walks out of Tehran, weapons dropped and hands held high, each shouting "I surrender, I surrender" while wildly waving the representative White Flag, and if their entire remaining Leadership signs all necessary "Documents of Surrender," and admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A."



Trump said that multiple US media outlets would still portray Iran as having achieved "a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America," despite the fulfilment of hypothetical conditions described.



He also criticised Democrats, referring to them as "Dumacrats", and said both they and the media had "totally lost their way" and they had gone "absolutely crazy" in interpreting the outcome of the conflict.



He said, "The Failing New York Times, The China Street Journal (WSJ!), Corrupt and now Irrelevant CNN, and all other members of the Fake News Media, will headline that Iran had a Masterful and Brilliant Victory over The United States of America, it wasn't even close. The Dumacrats and Media have totally lost their way. They have gone absolutely crazy!!!"



Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump indicated his optimism regarding a breakthrough in the Middle East, noting that he anticipates securing an agreement with Tehran to prolong the truce and restore transit through the strategic maritime chokepoint "over the next week".



He told ABC News he has thus far withheld final approval on a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at unblocking the vital shipping lane, explaining, "I still have to get a few more points."



This optimistic outlook builds on a statement he had made just a few hours earlier on Monday, when the US President announced that negotiations with Tehran are progressing "at a rapid pace", despite a recent exchange of fire that has severely tested the fragile truce between the two nations.



Elaborating during that earlier window on Monday via social media, the US President posted on Truth Social, "Talks are continuing, at a rapid pace, with the Islamic Republic of Iran." -- ANI